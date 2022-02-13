Today is Sunday February 13, 2022
Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2022 at 9:33 pm
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Kupp set a postseason record for receptions with 33.



