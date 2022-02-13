NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident

Free agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with what airport officials said was a domestic violence incident.

Peterson was arrested by the Los Angeles Airport Police and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond.

Airport officials said police responded after a flight bound for Houston, Texas, had to return to the gate because of “a verbal and physical altercation” between a man and a woman. Officials said police investigated, made required notifications to the FBI and and took the man into custody.

“Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane,” a representative for the Petersons told TMZ. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.”

Officials said the woman and the other passengers later departed for Houston.

Peterson, 36, is scheduled for a court date on June 16.

Peterson was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises all over the boy’s body. Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault. In addition to a two-year probation period, he was fined $4,000 and performed 80 hours of community service. The NFL suspended him for one year.

The 15-year veteran finished this past season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks and has said he plans to continue playing next season. Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards.

