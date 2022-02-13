Officer involved shooting injures a Smith County man

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2022 at 4:51 pm

FLINT — A man was shot by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers. According to our news partner KETK, the incident happened early Sunday morning in Flint on Highway 69 in a parking lot. At that time a deputy responded to a call of a firearm discharge. They encountered 25-year-old Jackson Lee Davis of Flint. Reports say Davis had a book in one hand and an unidentified object in the other. As backup arrived for the responding deputy who was attempting to communicate with the suspect, Davis allegedly threw the book at the deputy. He then hid behind the concrete base of a light pole, and drew a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed the weapon at the officers. Davis disregarded orders to drop the pistol. That led deputies in drawing their revolvers and firing at Davis, striking him in the stomach. After this, the suspect was subdued and EMS arrived delivering him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition. Sheriff Larry Smith contacted Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting and the deputies involved are on administrative leave, pending word of that investigation. Which is standard procedure.

