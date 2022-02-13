Today is Sunday February 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2022 at 3:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left. The Boilermakers corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half. Purdue improved to 22-4. It was 59-all when Ivey got loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell scored 24 points for the Terrapins, who fell to 11-14.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design