Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speed skating medalist

February 13, 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson made history on a frenetic dash around Beijing’s magnificent speed skating oval. Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal at the Winter Olympics with her gold in the 500 meters. While Jackson doesn’t look at herself as some sort of trailblazer, she recognizes the significance of the moment. She hopes her victory will encourage other people of color to take up winter sports. Jackson’s spot on the Olympic team was in danger when she slipped at the U.S. trials. But once she got to Beijing, she made the most of her opportunity.



