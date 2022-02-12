Today is Saturday February 12, 2022
Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 10:13 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 to give the Spurs back-to-back, double-digit, wire-to-wire victories on the road. Murray controlled the game with a combination of accurate perimeter shooting on pull-ups and fades alike, explosive drives and forceful finishing around the basket. Lonnie Walker scored 17 points, Keldon Johnson added 16 points and Doug McDermott 15 points for the Spurs, who’ve remained within touching distance of the final Western Conference play-in spot. CJ McCollum had a season-high 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in his second game for New Orleans.



