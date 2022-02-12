Today is Saturday February 12, 2022
Murray has 11th triple-double, Spurs roll past Hawks 136-121

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 6:36 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray tied his career highs with 32 points and 15 assists to go with 10 rebounds for his 11th triple double this season, Keldon Johnson scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs cruised to a 136-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs shot 24% on 33 3-point attempts in Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland, but they got off to a sizzling start, going 8 for their first 9 to take a 43-29 lead at the end of the first. San Antonio tied a season high with 18 3s. Murray was there the whole way, going 11 of 18 from the field, including 8 of 9 on 3-pointers, and leading a relentless defensive attack on the perimeter that held the Hawks, who entered second in the NBA on 3-pointers, to 29.3% beyond the arc.



