Robertson scores in OT to lift Stars to 4-3 win over Jets

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 6:36 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored at 3:10 of overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Jacob Peterson, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won their first two games following the All-Star break, both at home, and have won seven of their last nine games dating to Jan. 20. Jake Oettinger made 31 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jensen Harkins and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost eight of their last 10 (2-5-3). Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots.



