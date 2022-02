Bell scores 21 to lead North Texas over Rice 67-44

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 6:36 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Thomas Bell tied his career high with 21 points as North Texas won its 10th consecutive game, routing Rice 67-44. Mylyjael Poteat and Travis Evee led the Owls on Saturday with 12 points each.

