Today is Saturday February 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Joens scores 32, No. 9 Iowa State women roll past TCU 93-70

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 6:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) — Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and the No. 9 Iowa State women beat TCU 93-70 for their fifth consecutive win. Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones went 19 of 36 from deep. Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs. TCU matched its longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design