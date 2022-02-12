Police arrive at Canada-US border to disperse truck protesters

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 8:33 am

By Nadine El-Bawab

Canadian police announced on Saturday that they will begin dispersing protesters at and near the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border.

This comes after a judge on Friday ordered protesters to end their blockade which disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries, according to the Associated Press. The auto industry on both sides of the border, for instance, has been forced to roll back production.

“We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time,” Windsor police said in a tweet Saturday morning.

“We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence and must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges. You could be arrested if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission of this offence,” Windsor Police said in a statement on Friday.

“Charges and/or convictions related to the unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to denial in crossing the USA border,” Windsor police warned.

