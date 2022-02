Tyler PD release photos of 2 suspected in Family Dollar robberies

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 6:11 am

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department released photos of two men they say robbed two separate Family Dollar stores February 7th. According to our news partner KETK, the two men in the photos, one wearing a black hoodie, the other an orange hoodie, left in a white SUV. Authorities say the men are armed and dangerous. If encountered, call Tyler Police.

