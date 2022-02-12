Student indicted in Texas school shooting that wounded 3

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2022 at 5:46 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — An 18-year-old student has been indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for an Oct. 6 shooting at a North Texas high school that wounded two students and a teacher. The Tarrant County grand jury’s indictment returned Friday also accuses Timothy George Simpkins of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place at Timberview High School, which is in Arlington but belongs to the school district in neighboring Mansfield. Police say Simpkins opened fire in a classroom after a fight with a 15-year-old. Simpkins’ family said he had been bullied and robbed twice at school. Simpkins’ attorney declined to comment on the indictment.

