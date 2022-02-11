Today is Friday February 11, 2022
Ryan Reynolds planted photos of himself in Hugh Jackman’s dressing room on opening night of ‘The Music Man’

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 4:15 pm
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has pulled another prank on his pal Hugh Jackman, perfectly timed for the Australian actor's opening night on Broadway in a revival of The Music Man

Friday morning, Jackman tweeted a photo of his dressing room at New York City's Winter Garden Theatre, where he said he'd been greeted with "Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes" from friends.

Those weren't pictured, however: Instead Jackman showed a pair of framed photos that had been stashed in his room: a black and white snap of Reynolds clicking his heels together in mid-air, and a sepia-toned sketch of the Free Guy star.

"I am blessed," Jackman continued, "And then, there's him."

