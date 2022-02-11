Original C.S.I. cast member Marg Helgenberger headed back on the beat with ‘CSI: Vegas’

While William Petersen's Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox's Sara Sidle won't be returning for the second season of CBS' hit C.S.I. reboot, another familiar face will be.

Marg Helgenberger, currently co-starring on the OWN legal drama All Rise, will return as crime scene investigator Catherine Willows when C.S.I. Vegas returns this fall, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Helgenberger will appear on the third season of All Rise, which recently moved to OWN from CBS, starting in June, as she gets back on the beat with the Sin City C.S.I. production team for the forthcoming new season. And it looks like she was in the shows creator's sights for some time.

Anthony Zuiker had hinted to Entertainment Tonight last year that he'd be "personally lobbying" for a particular co-star from the original series to return if C.S.I. Vegas was picked up for a sophomore frame. He also mentioned cast members from the show's spin-offs C.S.I.: Miami, C.S.I.: New York and C.S.I.: Cyber could also follow.

"[A]ll four of those shows are wide open for possibilities," Zuiker teased.

