Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal name of baby boy

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 1:44 pm

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

The wait is over! After much fan speculation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the name of their new baby boy.

On Friday, Kylie shared the name on her Instagram Story: Wolf Webster.



Like his big sister Stormi, Wolf takes his dad's last name -- Travis' birth name is Jacques Webster.

Kylie announced Wolf's birth on Sunday night, sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand along with the caption, "2/2/22." The baby boy was born just a day after Stormi turned four.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, revealed they were expecting baby number two back in September.

