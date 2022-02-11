Today is Friday February 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal name of baby boy

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 1:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

The wait is over! After much fan speculation, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have revealed the name of their new baby boy.

On Friday, Kylie shared the name on her Instagram Story: Wolf Webster.

Like his big sister Stormi, Wolf takes his dad's last name -- Travis' birth name is Jacques Webster.

Kylie announced Wolf's birth on Sunday night, sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand along with the caption, "2/2/22." The baby boy was born just a day after Stormi turned four.

Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, revealed they were expecting baby number two back in September.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design