More good news but caution still advised on COVID-19

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 12:52 pm

TYLER — It’s getting better, but the pandemic is still far from over. That’s the word from NET Health’s George Roberts, who points out that positive case and hospital numbers continue trending downward in his agency’s area. He adds that omicron deaths have potentially plateaued statewide. But Roberts notes that the number of cases in the area is still substantial. He says vaccinations and staying home when you’re sick continue to be the best moves you can make. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

