Today is Friday February 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SpaceX’s Elon Musk: First orbital Starship flight may be in March

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 11:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX’s Elon Musk says the first orbital flight of his towering Starship could come in another month or two. While he expects “bumps in the road,” he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year. Musk provided an update of the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket Thursday night at SpaceX’s Texas spaceport. While standing alongside the nearly 400-foot rocket, Musk said he was awaiting final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. NASA plans to use Starship to land astronauts on the moon as early as 2025. Musk, meanwhile, hopes to use Starships to create a city on Mars.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design