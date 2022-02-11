Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 11:03 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Inventing Anna: This series, brought to life by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner, is based on the wild true story of Anna Sorokin -- a woman who posed as a wealthy German heiress and scammed socialites, hotels, and banks while living in New York City.

Love Is Blind (Season 2): It's time for round two of the social experiment that challenges singles to try to find a match and fall in love all without having seen each other beforehand.

Tall Girl 2: Jodi's newfound popularity brings on a whole new set of challenges in this sequel. Will she be able to stand tall through it all?

Catching Killers (Season 2): Find out how the world's biggest, baddest killers got caught in season two of this true crime series.



Hulu

Dollface (Season 2): The shenanigans continue in season two of this comedy starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and more.



HBO Max

Kimi: Zoë Kravitz stars in this film about a tech worker who suffers from agoraphobia and, after finding evidence of a violent crime, must face one of their biggest fears -- leaving their home.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back