Six stabbed in ‘violent scene’ at Philadelphia home

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Six people were stabbed in a Philadelphia home early Friday in what police are calling a "very violent scene."

Police received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a stabbing and responding officers found the victims, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Three were hospitalized in critical condition and three were in stable condition, according to Philadelphia police.

Small said there were two bloody knives and one of the knives "is actually broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed."

The "very violent scene" was "all on the second floor in the three bedrooms of this private residence," Small said. "There's blood on the floor, there's blood on the walls, on the doors. The door to the master bedroom is completely knocked off its hinges."

Police found the suspect "covered with blood" on a street and "he immediately surrendered," Small said.

Police said the victims in critical condition were a 30-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in the back; a 32-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest; and a 49-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in the neck, head and back.

In stable condition were a 26-year-old man stabbed in the chest and back; a 57-year-old man stabbed in the forehead; and a 55-year-old woman stabbed in arm, police said.

So far there is no motive, Small said.

The suspect was positively identified by some of the family members, including some of the victims, and was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts to his hands, Small said.

