Additional suspects identified, one arrested in catalytic converter theft case

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2022 at 10:44 am

TYLER — Two more suspects in the catalytic converter thefts from January 28th in Tyler have been identified, and one has been arrested. Police say Andre Tyrell Pete, 25, has been arrested in the Houston area and booked into the Harris County Jail. He will be transported back to Smith County. Both suspects are from Houston; Darius Reggie, 20, is still wanted. Both face charges of aggravated assault of a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest/detention and 4 counts of theft of material. DeAnthony Brown, who is already in jail, had five more charges added: engaging in organized criminal activity with a $250,000 bond and 4 counts of theft of material. If you have any information, call Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

On January 28, around 4:45am, Tyler Police responded to an apartment complex on Chimney Rock on a report of a suspicious silver sedan driving through the apartment complex, stopping and a person was getting out and going between cars. Tyler Police officers responded to the scene and saw a silver Lexus leaving the area. An officer attempted to stop the Lexus for a traffic violation when the vehicle quickly evaded. The Lexus drove onto Old Grande Blvd toward S. Broadway on the wrong side of the road. The Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed toward a Tyler PD officer’s vehicle that was on S. Broadway. The Lexus then collided with the patrol car.

The officer in the car had minor injuries and the suspect vehicle was disabled. Three suspects fled the vehicle but one was caught by officers. He was identified as DeAnthony Marquise Brown, 19, from Houston. Warrants were obtained on Brown for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle and aggravated assault of a public servant. He was booked into the Smith County Jail. A search warrant of the silver Lexus was completed. Multiple catalytic converters and other evidence including saws were located in the vehicle. Further charges are pending. This case is still under investigation.

