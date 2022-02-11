Rob Gronkowski reveals how he’s spoiling girlfriend Camille Kostek on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is coming up fast, but don't expect NFL star Rob Gronkowski to be among the crowd of procrastinators scrambling to whip up some last-minute plans. The Buccaneers tight end, who's been dating Wipeout host Camille Kostek, told ABC Audio he knows exactly how to "be a good boyfriend."

"She loves New York City, so I might have to take her on a date... She loves the Four Seasons," Gronkowski declared when asked about his V-Day plans. "I shall take her up to New York City [and to] a nice restaurant there."

While Gronk will also "bring some flowers" -- a Valentine's Day staple -- he says his plans for spoiling his girlfriend rotten will cross over several state lines.

"She loves it up north... She loves the snow," said Gronkowski, noting Kostek is a Connecticut native and is overdue for a visit back home. "We've been down here in Florida and it's kind of very nice every day. [NYC] is by Connecticut, so [we're] stopping by her parents after." Overall, Gronkowski says his main objective is to "just be the good boyfriend that I am!"

Luckily for Kostek, after spending her days in the Sunshine State, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model could be reunited with her beloved snow this weekend. According to ABC affiliate WTNH, Connecticut is expected to receive between one to three inches of snow on Sunday.

Kostek, 29, and Gronkowski, 32, first met when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013. The private couple began dating in 2015 and, in November, celebrated the eighth anniversary of their first meeting.

