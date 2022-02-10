Today is Thursday February 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


BSA reaches deal with official abuse claimants committee

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DOVER, Del. (AP/Staff) – Two years after filing for Chapter 11 protection amid a flood of child sex abuse lawsuits, the Irving-based Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement with an official bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. The settlement announced Thursday comes just two weeks before the start of a hearing at which a Delaware judge will hear arguments on whether she should confirm the BSA’s proposed reorganization plan. The plan includes a proposed victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion. That would be the largest aggregate sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design