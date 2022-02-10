BSA reaches deal with official abuse claimants committee

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 4:30 pm

DOVER, Del. (AP/Staff) – Two years after filing for Chapter 11 protection amid a flood of child sex abuse lawsuits, the Irving-based Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement with an official bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. The settlement announced Thursday comes just two weeks before the start of a hearing at which a Delaware judge will hear arguments on whether she should confirm the BSA’s proposed reorganization plan. The plan includes a proposed victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion. That would be the largest aggregate sexual abuse settlement in U.S. history.

