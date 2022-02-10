Today is Thursday February 10, 2022
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in first month under new limits

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 3:41 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in the first month under the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. in decades. That’s according to the first figures released by Texas health officials since the law known as Senate Bill 8 took effect in September. The law bans abortion in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. More than 5,400 abortions were reported in Texas in August. The next month, that number dropped to 2,200 under the law.



