Smith County issues early voting information

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 1:41 pm

TYLER — Smith County checks in with early voting due to start Monday, February 14, for the March 1 Joint Primary Election. There will be five early voting locations, including The Hub, The Heritage Building, Noonday Community Center, Lindale Masonic Lodge, and Whitehouse United Methodist Church. Early voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, February 14-18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. p.m. Saturday, February 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, February 22-25. There will be 35 Voting Centers for people to cast their ballots on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the Voting Centers, no matter which precinct they live in. Click here for more details.

