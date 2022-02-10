Workforce Solutions East Texas Expands Partnered Service Locations

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 12:56 pm

EAST TEXAS — Workforce Solutions East Texas has announced five new Access Point partner locations. Access Point locations are service locations where WSET has established partnerships with community organizations to set up a place for job seekers to receive on-site assistance. These sites have a WSET resource area where job seekers can register for WorkInTexas.com, receive assistance with job searches, register for professional development workshops, and access resources during their staffed service hours. The new locations are in Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, Carthage, and Pittsburg. Click here for more details.

