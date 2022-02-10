Tyler ISD trustees call bond election for May

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 12:07 pm

TYLER — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees voted during a board workshop Thursday to call a school bond election for May 7. According to a news release, the proposal was developed by the administration and presented to the board to balance campus capacity, address aging buildings, and increase safety and security. Bond 2022 will ask voters to consider an $89 million package for the construction of Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School. The new Hubbard campus would replace the existing 55-year-old campus. The new Early College High School would be located next to TISD’s Career and Technology Center.

Here’s a rundown of the proposals as provided by the school district:

New Hubbard Middle School – $63M

● Replacement of the 55-year-old campus comparable to the 2013 Boulter, Moore, and Three Lakes projects

● Located on current site designed to exact specifications as other middle schools

● 1,200 student capacity

● Updated safety and security features

● Improved traffic flow and designated parking areas

● Meets or exceeds all energy/building codes, ADA, TEA, and UIL requirements

New Early College High School – $26M

● Located next to Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center

● 650+ student capacity

● Cafeteria to be shared with CTC students

● Updated safety and security features

● Dedicated parking areas

● Meets or exceeds all energy/building codes, ADA, and TEA requirements

For information on Bond 2022, visit this link.

