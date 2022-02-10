Today is Thursday February 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2022 at 1:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MARTINDALE (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a driver who had pulled into his driveway. Terry Duane Turner was indicted Wednesday for the October shooting death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan immigrant who lived in Austin. Police say Turner shot Dghoughi as he was backing out of the driveway about 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Turner’s home in Martindale, about 30 miles south of Austin. Turner told a 911 operator that the driver had pulled a gun on him, but investigators said they found no firearm in the car. Turner has said he was acting in self-defense.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design