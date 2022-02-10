2022 Ford Maverick Larait

It’s 2022, the year that just seems to bring us one surprise after another. Bad news, good news and news of the weird. EV’s seem to dominate the car industry, like a certain Miami resident dominates politics. In the middle of all the chaos Ford seems to be finding a footing in reality.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a great example of minimalism and effectiveness. Full-size trucks have become extremely expensive in the last few years. As they have become more status symbols, lifted to the heavens and bejeweled with neon lights and chrome, they have lost their primary focus, which is to move stuff from one location to another.

Ford has addressed the need for an entry-level truck that young people and young entrepreneurs can afford to purchase with money left over to go towards things like home ownership and the repayment of student loans.

As I drove around Ford’s newest four-wheel success, in East Texas, I encountered more side eye than Joe Rogan received from Neil Young, most was from the “large truck” crowd. They were wondering, I’m sure, what is that thing, why is it so low and small? Couldn’t you afford the whole truck, little fella?

Leaving truck country, I entered Dallas on 635 East. The looks immediately changed. Gone were the “poor little guy” stares, replaced with curiosity at this metro friendly cargo mover. Stopping at a convenience store, the owner asked to get a closer view of this new concept by Ford. He immediately pointed out to me how deep the bed was. Perfect, he said for hauling last minute inventory from Costco or Sam’s. He asked the price and I explained that you can get into an entry level Maverick for $19,995.00, but the one he was viewing was closer to thirty thousand than twenty thousand. He flipped with the knowledge he could acquire a version of such a truck for under $20,000.00

Next to be blown away by the styling and size was a nice older guy (my age, or so) who films the Dallas Stars and Texas Ranger games. A guy who needs to move equipment, park in tight places and, is beyond the look at me stage in his life. He remarked how he liked the styling that was growing on me. When I first saw it, it looked to me like a Nissan Cube mated with a Ranger. As the week progress and I spent more seat time, in the Maverick, I began to get it.

For twenty thousand dollars Ford gives you a fuel efficient 2.0 liter EcoBoost and 8-speed transmission, a set of comfortable front seats, and NO infotainment stack. I didn’t get it either, every car today comes with an infotainment center more complicated than a Yeezy tweet.

Ford decided that drivers now carry their infotainment systems in their hands. From phone calls to directions, to music choices, we can do it all thanks to Mr. Jobs. Ford simply asked you to plug in your own infotainment center. In doing so, they save you thousands of dollars.

No there isn’t a lot of ground clearance or, aftermarket lift kits. The question I ask is, if you need a truck for a service industry job, do you really need a full-size truck? I fully expect FOMOCO to sell tons of these to the fleet companies.

Ask yourself this, is less more? In this case, I argue it is. I averaged about 27MPG on city and hwy. driving. I didn’t haul anything, but if I wanted to, I could put 1500lbs. in the bed. That’s ¾’s of a ton!

Truth be told there will be more jam boxes plugged into the rear 110 outlets than power tools, but that’s the beauty of the 2022 Maverick.

Congratulations to Ford on a truly innovative product. Somewhere Dr. Suess is smiling given the styling. Knowing most of the buyers will never knew he existed.

If you need a dependable and affordable, economical truck you would be remiss not to visit Tyler Ford and check out the availability of the Maverick.

