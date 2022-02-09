Today is Wednesday February 09, 2022
Man accused of raping woman on United flight

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 6:15 pm
iStock

(NEW YORK) -- A man was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman on a United flight.

Police at London's Heathrow Airport were alerted to "an incident" on an inbound trans-Atlantic flight from Newark, New Jersey, on the morning of Jan. 31.

"Officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement to ABC News. "He has been released under investigation."

The woman is "being supported by specialist offers and enquiries are ongoing," officials explained.

United Airlines said their crew "called ahead and notified the local authorities as soon as they became aware of these allegations" adding they "will cooperate with law enforcement on any investigation."

Both individuals were sitting in the business class cabin and other passengers were sleeping when the alleged rape occurred, according to the Sun.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney and Mike Trew contributed to this report.

 

