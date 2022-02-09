Today is Wednesday February 09, 2022
Task force to review event safety in wake of Astroworld show

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 4:30 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A new task force will look into how to improve the safety at large Houston-area events in the hopes of avoiding another tragedy like last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that the task force will review possible safety upgrades, look at ways to improve communication between different agencies and departments, and make recommendations “to ensure consistent operational standards for future events.” Questions have been raised about a possible lack of coordination between officials who work for the city of Houston and surrounding Harris County, and festival promoter Live Nation over several issues before the Nov. 5 concert, where a massive crowd surge led to 10 deaths.



