‘Batwoman’ star Javicia Leslie on breaking barriers, and bringing smiles to fans

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 3:18 pm
Dean Buscher/The CW -- (C) 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Javicia [Ja-VEET-SEE-uh] Leslie took over the cape and cowl for Ruby Rose in the second season of the CW show Batwoman, and as a lifelong comic fan, continuing to play her in season three hasn't gotten old.

Aside from being a fangirl, Leslie tells ABC Audio the role is particularly meaningful for her as a Black actress.

"We're at a point now where we kind of get to see ourselves physically in these suits, and what the fandom has shown me is that there is a community of people who have been waiting -- who have been waiting -- to see themselves."

She adds, "And it's not just about racial identity, because as a human, we represent so many things."

And Leslie recently represented a good cause, partnering with tissue brand Puffs Plus to provide supplies to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center -- and virtually visit with its patients -- as part of the company's Puffs Power Pals initiative. 

"I was a kid that watched superhero shows and watched superhero movies, and I wanted to be Storm [from X-Men]. And I can only imagine if any of those characters spoke to me... at one of the most challenging times of my life!" she expressed. 

"[T]o be able to have the opportunity to speak to these kids, to be able to have the opportunity to encourage them to be brave and strong and keep smiling, like that's a blessing, and that's an honor."

Incidentally, ABC Audio wanted to know if Javicia had any Bat-advice for Leslie Gracerecently unveiled as HBO Max's Batgirl. "A million attagirls," Javicia says, and honestly, Leslie, I've seen her work, she doesn't need any tips. She's so bada** and I just cannot wait to see it." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



