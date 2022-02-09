Discovery: No U.S. challenge to $43B WarnerMedia deal

Today is Wednesday February 09, 2022
NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – U.S. antitrust regulators have not challenged the $43 billion combination of Discovery and Dallas-based AT&T’s WarnerMedia during a key review period, according to corporate securities filings, easing the way for the deal to close in the next few months. Discovery says it and AT&T have not gotten objections from the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission. Antitrust authorities could still file a complaint, but that is uncommon. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. AT&T last year decided to separate CNN and HBO parent WarnerMedia, which it bought in 2018 after a protracted antitrust battle, and combine it with HGTV owner Discovery.



