Today is Wednesday February 09, 2022
Smith County Jail visitation to remain suspended till March 3

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 1:27 pm
Smith County Jail visitation to remain suspended till March 3TYLER — Due to the continued risk and increase in community COVID cases, Smith County Jail visitation will remain suspended until March 3, according to a Wednesday news release. Echoing a notice initially issued in early January, officials say the extension has been implemented “in an effort to safeguard the inmate population, jail personnel, and the citizens of Smith County.” Video calls and telephone calls will still be available by inmates, at cost, using equipment provided by the Smith County Jail, according to the release.



