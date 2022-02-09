More strong sales tax figures for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 12:41 pm

AUSTIN — Tyler and Longview continue to show up strong in monthly sales tax allocations released by the state comptroller’s office, reflecting an ongoing statewide trend. For February, Tyler will receive $6,063,419.89, compared to $5,141,962.05 a year ago. Tyler’s year-to-date total is $11,060,380.74, up from $8,812,076.30 at this time last year. Longview is getting $4,498,936.23 this month, up from $3,926,820.59 in February 2021. The year-to-date total in Longview is $8,010,086.26, an increase from the $6,543,295.98 reported a year ago.

