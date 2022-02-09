Tyler City Council address several key items

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 12:29 pm

TYLER — Another busy Wednesday for the Tyler City Council. The Council approved a contract providing for the re-timing of 19 signalized intersections to build on corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times, according to a news release. Councilmembers also opened the door for the Fire Department to apply for and accept grants collectively totaling $46,503.05. The funds will be used to fund and support TFD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Regional Response Team to service 14 counties in the ETCOG region.

Along with that, the Council approved a Child Safety Zones ordinance, creating areas where certain registered sex offenders are not permitted to reside. And the Council green-lighted a contract for sewer line repairs as well as a design contract for West Second Street elevated water storage tank rehabilitation. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” for more information.

