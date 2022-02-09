O’Rourke visits Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 10:41 am

TYLER – Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke spoke in Tyler Tuesday, and one of his main topics was the power grid. According to our news partner KETK, O’Rourke visited as part of his “Keeping the Lights On: A Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas” to mark one year since the 2021 winter storm that left many Texans without electricity. On Tuesday, O’Rourke said he wants to ensure the grid never fails again, and that will be his number one job if he’s elected as governor. “We’re going to winterize the grid, including importantly the gas supply,” said O’Rourke. He also spoke on education, healthcare, and unity.

Go Back