6th person dies after suspected murder-suicide in Texas

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 9:20 am
CORSICANA (AP) — Police say a sixth person has died after a man opened fire on members of his family in Texas before killing himself as officers approached. Police in Corsicana say 20-year-old Xavier Milazzo died Monday night after he was removed from life support. His father, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo, is suspected of opening fire on family members in two Texas cities on Saturday. Police say Kevin Milazzo later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims also include Kevin Milazzo’s mother, stepfather, another adult son, and his ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.



