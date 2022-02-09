In Brief: Niecy Nash enters ‘The Rookie’ for a possible spin-off; ‘Love, Simon’ ending, and more

Hulu on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for the upcoming limited series Conversations with Friends. Based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel, the drama, according to the streaming service, follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student -- played by Alison Oliver -- as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirke also star. Conversations with Friends launches with all 12 episodes in May...

Reno 9-1-1 and Claws star Niecy Nash is set to guest star in two embedded episodes of ABC’s The Rookie, setting up a possible spinoff next season, the network announced on Tuesday. Nash will play Simone Clark, "a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred -- and the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy." The spinoff would exist in the same universe as The Rookie, allowing characters to move back and forth between the two shows. Air dates for the episodes have not been announced. The Rookie airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC...

HBO is close to landing Doomsday Machine, the Facebook TV series starring The Crown Emmy-winner Claire Foy, Puck’s Matt Belloni reports. The scripted series, based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s New York Times bestselling book, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, follows the relationship between Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg -- played by Foy -- and Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the obstacles Facebook has faced on its quest for growth...

Love, Victor, an spinoff from the 2018 film Love, Simon, will end after its upcoming season, according to Variety. The show stars Michael Cimino as a gay teen coming to terms with sexuality. It also stars Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz. Love, Victor season three premieres June 15...

