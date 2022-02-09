Today is Wednesday February 09, 2022
Report: Wendy Williams will not return to talk show this season

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 8:06 am
ABC

Wendy Williams will not return to The Wendy Williams Show this season, according to a report from Variety

Williams, 57, has been on hiatus from the show, which is in its 13th season, as she battles health issues, including an ongoing battle with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that causes an overactive thyroid. Although the TV personality will not return to her purple chair, the outlet adds that the show will continue, though its future remains in flux.

Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd, who has served as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, is in negotiations for her own daytime talk show that could potentially take over Williams' time slot, sources tell Variety

A spokesperson for Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the company behind both William's series and Shepherd's potential show, declined to comment on either situation. However, earlier in the season, they released a statement in support of Williams.

"Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority," the statement read. "As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers."

 

