High school student dies after collapsing during basketball game in Alto

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 8:17 am

ALTO – A sophomore student died after collapsing during a basketball game against Mount Pleasant in Alto on Tuesday. Devonte Mumphrey fell in the second quarter of the game and later passed away, according to our news partner KETK. He was a basketball and football player at Alto High School. Earlier this month, Mumphrey had been nominated for Week 12 for Mr. Texas Basketball,

which is selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball. Alto ISD released a statement Tuesday night: “Alto ISD experienced the tragic loss of a student-athlete during tonight’s home basketball game. Out of respect for the family and in light of student privacy obligations, the district cannot provide details at this time. During the coming days and weeks, we will provide our students, staff and community the support needed to process this tragedy. Grief counselors and local pastors will be on-site in the cafeteria Wednesday morning. All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please keep our community in your prayers.”

