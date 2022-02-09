Los Angeles could host the hottest Super Bowl on record

(NEW YORK) -- After months of relatively cooler weather throughout Southern California, temperatures are beginning to spike heading into Super Bowl weekend.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for Southern California including Los Angeles, with temperatures close to 90 degrees starting Wednesday and into this weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The game will take place at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, in the heart of Los Angeles County.

The temperature could be in the mid to upper 80s on game day.

This would not be the first time a Super Bowl took place during extreme heat. The hottest game was played on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the second time the Super Bowl was played in LA. At kickoff, the temperature was 84 degrees, making it the warmest Super Bowl.

The National Weather Service is warning that the unseasonable heat will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses for visitors from other parts of the country.

For those visiting Los Angeles for the game, wearing light clothing, drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day is advised.

SoFi stadium has a capacity of 70,000 and Los Angeles County has agreed to not limit the number of attendees for the game. This will be a huge jump from last year’s attendance of 25,000.

The weather is not the only thing bringing heat to Super Bowl weekend; the halftime show stars Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Enimem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

The game will air on CBS on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

