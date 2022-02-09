Liam Neeson “fell in love” while filming in Australia, but she’s “taken”

Liam Neeson didn't get the girl of his dreams on the set of his latest film, but he just may have found the premise for his next Taken movie.

During an appearance on the Australian TV show Sunrise to promote his new movie, Blacklight, the 69-year-old actor revealed that he "fell in love" with a crew member, "but she was taken."

Neeson didn't elaborate, but added, "I look forward to going back, I really do."

Trainwreck star Amy Schumer couldn't resist teasing Neesaon, sharing a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline with the caption, "Taken 4?"

One user commented, "Not taken 4, Amy."

Another added, "Well if we know anything about Liam neeson, it's that he won't rest until he gets her back."

Neeson was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994-2009 when she died after suffering a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Canada. They share two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.

He previously dated Helen Mirren in the 1980s after the two met on the set of the film Excalibur.

Blacklight opens in theaters on Friday.

