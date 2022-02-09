Today is Wednesday February 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2022 at 3:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — A strained Border Patrol is getting increased attention from the Biden administration. Tense meetings have taken place between senior officials and the rank-and-file as the agency deals with the largest influx of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in decades. The Department of Homeland Security plans a series of measures aimed at addressing the workload and morale of agents in the agency it oversees. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is pledging to more forcefully pursue criminal prosecutions of people accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents. Chris Magnus, the new commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, says, “That’s something that agents in the field want to hear because assaults are on the uptick.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design