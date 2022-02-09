Commanders’ Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in girlfriend’s car-crash death

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 6:12 pm

By JOHN KEIMviaESPN

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend following a car crash two days before Christmas.

Everett appeared at the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office on Tuesday and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to his attorney.

Everett was the driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R that, according to a police report, left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over on the night of Dec. 23. The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, later died at a local hospital.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s department’s investigation determined that Everett was traveling “over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash.”

In a statement, Everett’s attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said: “Our team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper form.”

Washington teammates Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste were traveling in a car ahead of Everett after the group had gone out to dinner. A witness told a 911 dispatcher that the car was “trapped in the trees” and that it had flipped over.

Everett spent four days in the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Everett has played with Washington since 2015 as a key special-teamer and backup safety. He has been a special-teams captain since 2018.

Go Back