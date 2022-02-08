Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
Universal teases the trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest thriller, ‘Nope’

February 8, 2022
ABC/Randy Holmes

The teaser-trailer for Get Out Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's latest thriller, Nope, notes a new Universal Pictures tease.

And since Peele has proven to be a master of suspense, the teaser doesn't reveal much about the new project, and instead shows memorably creepy snippets from 2017's Get Out and its hit follow-up, 2019's Us

In fact, the only footage revealed in the tease are quick shots of Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun looking up, and looking really scared.

"This Sunday, find out what's next from the mind of Jordan Peele," title cards read. 

Nope, which also stars Knott's Landing vet Donna MillsThe Crow's Michael Wincott and Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira, opens in theaters July 22.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



