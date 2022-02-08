Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose celebrates Black History Month; Nick Cannon’s very unusual Valentine’s Day gift

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 4:08 pm
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose is celebrating being nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. She is also recognizing Black History Month in an article she wrote for Variety.

"I look to celebrate our unsung heroes, the Black women who didn’t get the opportunity to be heard or heard in the fullness of all that they had to say," DeBose  commented. "I also honor that we are taking steps in the right direction — Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, I speak your name as a trans, Black Latina. It’s thrilling to see her work celebrated and it is my hope that she will not be the last. Black History Month is a celebration of diversity, of multi-dimensionality and of infinite possibility."

In other news, Nick Cannon is often teased about having eight children with multiple women, and he just received a hilarious present from a superstar comedian. Cannon posted a photo of his present on Instagram and commented, “Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

Later, Kevin Hart admitted he was behind prank. “I see you got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B****!!!!!!” he wrote. “Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars.” 

Finally, Zendaya has responded to accusations from the anti-drug education organization D.A.R.E. that her Euphoria series glorifies drug use.

“If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain, " the Emmy winner tells Entertainment Weekly. "And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



