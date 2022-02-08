Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
Gregg County intersection restructured

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm
Gregg County intersection restructuredLONGVIEW — TxDOT has announced changes to the existing intersection layout of FM 2206 and South Loop 281 in Gregg County. All legs of the intersection have been combined into a single, temporary two-way access for the intersection. The access has been relocated approximately 300 feet west of its original location. Detour signs, barricades, and channelizing devices have been put in place to help guide motorists through the new configuration, according to a news release. This configuration will last through the remainder of the project. Motorists are encouraged to pay attention and drive with caution.



