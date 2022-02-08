Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man sought in Texas killing arrested in Alabama

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP/Staff) – A man sought on capital murder and other charges in a killing near the Mexican border in Texas has been arrested in north Alabama. Authorities say 20-year-old Jose Angel Becerra of Fyffe was captured by a team of local police and federal officers on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media showing the man, restrained at the hands and ankles, sitting on the ground with officers all around. Police say Becerra was wanted in McAllen, Texas, on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder, and aggravated assault with a weapon.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design