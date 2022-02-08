Man sought in Texas killing arrested in Alabama

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 4:27 pm

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP/Staff) – A man sought on capital murder and other charges in a killing near the Mexican border in Texas has been arrested in north Alabama. Authorities say 20-year-old Jose Angel Becerra of Fyffe was captured by a team of local police and federal officers on Monday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media showing the man, restrained at the hands and ankles, sitting on the ground with officers all around. Police say Becerra was wanted in McAllen, Texas, on charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder, and aggravated assault with a weapon.

