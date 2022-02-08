Gohmert addresses “apparent” mail tampering

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 4:21 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert is voicing concerns over what he terms “apparent unconstitutional tampering of private constituent mail.” In a news release, Gohmert says, “In January, my staff received a letter addressed to my official office from a Christian missionary, which was already opened and stamped “DOJ MAILROOM” with a date and “X-RAYED” on the stamp. Last week, my office received a second piece of mail from a constituent, mailed from east Texas and postmarked September 2021. It took four-and-a-half months to reach my office and was also opened and bore a stamp from the DOJ.”

Gohmert calls the incidents “deeply concerning.” In a message to media, Gohmert’s office says it is “demanding answers” from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Postmaster General. There was no immediate indication of response from either person. Click here to see the entire news release. We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

Go Back